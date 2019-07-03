FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. FS KKR Capital also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.38 million.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 120,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,107 shares of company stock worth $209,152. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

