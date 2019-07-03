Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Purchases 133,333 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

