Gas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00028082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinnest. During the last week, Gas has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $32.39 million and $1.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00283796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.01742426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00153430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Koinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance, Bitinka and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

