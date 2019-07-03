Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,082.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $39,082.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00274757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.01717508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00150908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,044,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

