Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr Acquires 2,647,100 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 2,097,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,040. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.