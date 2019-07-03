Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Director Sells C$197,841.93 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Director Hernan Martinez sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.61, for a total transaction of C$197,841.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,977,198.23.

Hernan Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Hernan Martinez sold 25,500 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$105,873.45.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 million and a PE ratio of -25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$4.68.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.62 to C$5.38 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

