Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $140.80. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $140.90, with a volume of 2,606,107 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.