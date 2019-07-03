GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 57 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 target price on the stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,213. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 468,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 758,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 101,803 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

