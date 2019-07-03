Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. 272,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,074. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. Analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $5,875,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 18,562 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,416,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,706,026.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,024,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,612,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.