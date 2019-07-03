Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 98,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,930,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

GPOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $736.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 567.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

