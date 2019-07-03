Head-To-Head Contrast: OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 107.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and OHA Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $72.21 million 6.19 $33.49 million $1.06 10.88 OHA Investment $8.47 million 2.64 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than OHA Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 17.80% 8.80% 4.60% OHA Investment -135.25% 1.50% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and OHA Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than OHA Investment.

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats OHA Investment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.