Head-To-Head Review: Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) & Its Peers

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tenax Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenax Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenax Therapeutics Competitors 168 709 1520 70 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52% Tenax Therapeutics Competitors -264.40% -15.96% -9.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A -$6.81 million -0.15 Tenax Therapeutics Competitors $744.96 million $42.30 million 12.76

Tenax Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics. Tenax Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.58, indicating that their average stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics rivals beat Tenax Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

