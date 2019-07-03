Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 6.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68, 6,342,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,279,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

