Helium Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,173.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Helium has a total market capitalization of $436,173.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Helium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011817 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002573 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 10,834,955 coins and its circulating supply is 10,486,575 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.