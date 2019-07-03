Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Insider Gregory J. Bylsma Sells 10,717 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.