HEROcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,668.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $255,668.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00276553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.84 or 0.01718831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000571 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,108,149 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

