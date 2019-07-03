Hexindai (HX) and Its Peers Critical Review

Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hexindai to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hexindai and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexindai Competitors 254 960 1144 62 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Hexindai’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hexindai has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Hexindai pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 9.02% 4.10% 3.40% Hexindai Competitors -75.24% 30.57% 0.89%

Risk and Volatility

Hexindai has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai’s peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hexindai and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $61.33 million $5.53 million 24.90 Hexindai Competitors $35.93 billion $841.61 million 10.26

Hexindai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. Hexindai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hexindai peers beat Hexindai on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

