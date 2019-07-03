Holo (HOT) Market Cap Hits $235.23 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and WazirX. Holo has a market capitalization of $235.23 million and $23.83 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00273848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.01707471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, ABCC, Hotbit, OOOBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

