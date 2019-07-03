Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Sells $237,250.00 in Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur Tzianabos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $248,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,737. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,253.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,633,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 1,198,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 837,099 shares during the last quarter. VV Manager LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 60,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.