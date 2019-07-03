Housing Properties Trus Senior Sells 2,637,408 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RMR opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. RMR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

