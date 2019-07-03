Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is ($0.22). Howard Hughes reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $353.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 883.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 46.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HHC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 362,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,749. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.93.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

