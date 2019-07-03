Howard R. Greenfield Sells 26,284 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $523,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 357,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,818. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $225,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

