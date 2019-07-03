Hshare Market Cap Reaches $98.46 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Hshare has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003979 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001424 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (CRYPTO:HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hshare is h.cash.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Bithumb, ZB.COM, EXX, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, ACX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.