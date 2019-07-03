Husky Energy Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Husky Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Husky Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CSFB cut shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities cut shares of Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$12.29 on Monday. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.18 and a 1 year high of C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.