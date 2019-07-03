HUZU (HUZU) Market Capitalization Hits $121,530.00

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, HUZU has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUZU has a market cap of $121,530.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUZU coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUZU alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HUZU Profile

HUZU is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 4,385,247 coins and its circulating supply is 4,351,652 coins. HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin. The official message board for HUZU is medium.com/@enrico_22150. HUZU’s official website is huzu.io.

HUZU Coin Trading

HUZU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUZU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUZU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUZU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUZU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.