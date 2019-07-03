Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 5.9%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18, 4,196,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,617,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

