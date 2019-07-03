IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $350.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. 10,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

