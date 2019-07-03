Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) Given $31.90 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.46 (Hold) from the thirteen analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $31.90 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Imperial Oil an industry rank of 234 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

NASDAQ IMO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

