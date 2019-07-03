Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INNT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $29.09.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

