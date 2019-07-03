Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells 56,163 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Marius Haas sold 56,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $2,902,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marius Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of Dell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $9,045,700.04.

Dell stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.