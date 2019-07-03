Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sells 17,654 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

