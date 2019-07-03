Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

In other news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $4,812,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,522 shares of company stock worth $8,734,069. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.51. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,545. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

