Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,401 ($18.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,395 ($18.23). The stock had a trading volume of 515,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,391 ($18.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,319.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.50), for a total transaction of £1,339,000 ($1,749,640.66). Also, insider Benoit Durteste sold 257,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.17), for a total value of £3,387,938.76 ($4,426,942.06). In the last three months, insiders sold 457,834 shares of company stock valued at $601,193,876.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

