Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.65. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

