Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.99

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, GMP Securities cut shares of Jadestone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.94 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Jadestone Energy Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

