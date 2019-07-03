Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INSW opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $569.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Seaways by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in International Seaways by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Seaways by 89.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

