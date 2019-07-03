John Feliks Burzynski Sells 25,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,033,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,833,904.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$166,500.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$13,420.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 4,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$11,440.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.95 million and a PE ratio of -13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

