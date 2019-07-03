Julian Kemp Sells 18,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Julian Kemp sold 18,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$20,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,275.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $168.01 million and a PE ratio of -55.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

