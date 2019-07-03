Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.20 ($1.57).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JUST shares. Numis Securities lowered their target price on Just Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Just Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) target price (down from GBX 85 ($1.11)) on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Just Group from GBX 149 ($1.95) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

JUST stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 55.75 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,487,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a quick ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 50.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.20. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 137.80 ($1.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.73.

In related news, insider Clare Spottiswoode purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,589.44). Also, insider Paul Bishop purchased 36,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £21,684.86 ($28,335.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,754 shares of company stock worth $7,808,486.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

