JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $494.00

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.30.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

