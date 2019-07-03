Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to report $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $2.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710,000.00 to $6.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 2,509.88%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

Several research firms recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 342,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Kadmon by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 502,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $265.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.39.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

