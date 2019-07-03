Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 92,415 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kadmon by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kadmon by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,874,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 105,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 502,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,405. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $265.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 2,509.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

