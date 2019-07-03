Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

KPTI traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 14,192,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.66% and a negative net margin of 1,005.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

