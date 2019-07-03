KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.73 target price on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock worth $25,116,916. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 2,436.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.