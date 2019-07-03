KekCoin (KEK) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, KekCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $848,552.00 and approximately $4,555.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00042865 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00020626 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.82 or 0.02532385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

