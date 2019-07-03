Lamden (TAU) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $4,079.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

