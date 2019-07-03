Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $12.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,583. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,322.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 394,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,160,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,473,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

