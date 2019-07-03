Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29,268.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.