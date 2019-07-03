Luna Coin Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $13,714.00 and $364.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.66 or 0.01703707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00151474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

