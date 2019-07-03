LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

LYFT stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50. LYFT has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The company had revenue of $776.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. Equities analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $472,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $196,554,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $178,861,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

